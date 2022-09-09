USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Aug 31, 2022 03:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.98.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 11.24% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CHF BEARISH 51.96% 48.04% 11.68% Daily 10.14% Weekly -25.84% Daily -11.24% Weekly -10.16% Daily -1.29% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 51.96% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 31 when USD/CHF traded near 0.98, price has moved 1.85% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.68% higher than yesterday and 10.14% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.84% lower than yesterday and 11.24% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Aug 31, 2022 03:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.98. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.