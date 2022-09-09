USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Aug 31, 2022 03:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.98.

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Boosted as US Dollar Slips Post ECB and Fed Manoeuvring. Will EUR/USD Break Up?
2022-09-09 05:00:00
EUR/USD Rebound Takes Shape amid Failure to Test December 2002 Low
2022-09-08 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Play Seesaw. Finish Higher
2022-09-08 21:00:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-08 19:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-08 20:30:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-08 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-08 20:30:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Searching for Convincing Support
2022-09-08 09:29:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoJ and Prime Minister Discuss FX as ’Evening Star’ Appears on USD/JPY
2022-09-09 08:15:00
Euro Boosted as US Dollar Slips Post ECB and Fed Manoeuvring. Will EUR/USD Break Up?
2022-09-09 05:00:00
More View more
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Aug 31, 2022 03:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.98.

USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Aug 31, 2022 03:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.98.

Research, Research Team
USD/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 11.24% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/CHFBEARISH51.96%48.04%

11.68% Daily

10.14% Weekly

-25.84% Daily

-11.24% Weekly

-10.16% Daily

-1.29% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 51.96% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 31 when USD/CHF traded near 0.98, price has moved 1.85% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.68% higher than yesterday and 10.14% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.84% lower than yesterday and 11.24% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Aug 31, 2022 03:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.98. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Aug 26, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.30.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Aug 26, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.30.
2022-09-09 10:23:00
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 30, 2022 15:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 12,931.20.
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 30, 2022 15:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 12,931.20.
2022-09-09 10:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Aug 30, 2022 15:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,189.30.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Aug 30, 2022 15:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,189.30.
2022-09-09 10:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Jun 10 when EUR/JPY traded near 141.33.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Jun 10 when EUR/JPY traded near 141.33.
2022-09-08 06:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CHF
Bearish