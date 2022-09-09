USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Aug 26, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.30.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 30.43% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CAD BEARISH 50.07% 49.93% 16.77% Daily 18.65% Weekly -21.37% Daily -30.43% Weekly -5.99% Daily -12.26% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 50.07% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 26 when USD/CAD traded near 1.30, price has moved 0.31% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.77% higher than yesterday and 18.65% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.37% lower than yesterday and 30.43% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Aug 26, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.