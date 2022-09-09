France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Aug 30, 2022 15:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,189.30.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 55.68% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI France 40 BULLISH 46.96% 53.04% -12.26% Daily -22.56% Weekly 28.30% Daily 55.68% Weekly 5.42% Daily 5.59% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 46.96% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.13 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 30 when France 40 traded near 6,189.30, price has moved 0.51% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.26% lower than yesterday and 22.56% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 28.30% higher than yesterday and 55.68% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Aug 30, 2022 15:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,189.30. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.