France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Aug 30, 2022 15:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,189.30.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 55.68% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|France 40
|BULLISH
|46.96%
|53.04%
-12.26% Daily
-22.56% Weekly
28.30% Daily
55.68% Weekly
5.42% Daily
5.59% Weekly
France 40: Retail trader data shows 46.96% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.13 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 30 when France 40 traded near 6,189.30, price has moved 0.51% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.26% lower than yesterday and 22.56% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 28.30% higher than yesterday and 55.68% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.
