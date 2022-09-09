Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 30, 2022 15:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 12,931.20.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 50.89% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 40 BULLISH 48.13% 51.87% -13.39% Daily -16.40% Weekly 20.10% Daily 50.89% Weekly 1.26% Daily 8.76% Weekly

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 48.13% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 30 when Germany 40 traded near 12,931.20, price has moved 0.91% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.39% lower than yesterday and 16.40% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.10% higher than yesterday and 50.89% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 30, 2022 15:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 12,931.20. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.