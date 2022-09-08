EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Jun 10 when EUR/JPY traded near 141.33.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 10.97% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/JPY
|BULLISH
|20.37%
|79.63%
-9.59% Daily
-44.30% Weekly
23.15% Daily
10.97% Weekly
14.69% Daily
-7.69% Weekly
EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 20.37% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.91 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Jun 10 when EUR/JPY traded near 141.33. The number of traders net-long is 9.59% lower than yesterday and 44.30% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.15% higher than yesterday and 10.97% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
