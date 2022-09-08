 Skip to content
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Jun 10 when EUR/JPY traded near 141.33.

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Jun 10 when EUR/JPY traded near 141.33.

Research, Research Team
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 10.97% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/JPYBULLISH20.37%79.63%

-9.59% Daily

-44.30% Weekly

23.15% Daily

10.97% Weekly

14.69% Daily

-7.69% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 20.37% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.91 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Jun 10 when EUR/JPY traded near 141.33. The number of traders net-long is 9.59% lower than yesterday and 44.30% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.15% higher than yesterday and 10.97% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 25, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,303.30.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 25, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,303.30.
2022-09-01 12:23:00
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Jul 27, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,016.28.
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Jul 27, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,016.28.
2022-09-01 07:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since Jun 15 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since Jun 15 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
2022-08-30 17:23:00
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 22, 2022 08:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,215.50.
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 22, 2022 08:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,215.50.
2022-08-30 12:23:00
