EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Jun 10 when EUR/JPY traded near 141.33.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 10.97% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/JPY BULLISH 20.37% 79.63% -9.59% Daily -44.30% Weekly 23.15% Daily 10.97% Weekly 14.69% Daily -7.69% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 20.37% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.91 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/JPY since Jun 10 when EUR/JPY traded near 141.33. The number of traders net-long is 9.59% lower than yesterday and 44.30% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.15% higher than yesterday and 10.97% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.