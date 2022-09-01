 Skip to content
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Jul 27, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,016.28.

Research, Research Team
US 500 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.15% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

US 500

BEARISH

50.29%

49.71%

11.04% Daily

21.08% Weekly

-7.32% Daily

-18.15% Weekly

1.09% Daily

-2.21% Weekly

US 500: Retail trader data shows 50.29% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 27 when US 500 traded near 4,016.28, price has moved 2.08% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.04% higher than yesterday and 21.08% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.32% lower than yesterday and 18.15% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Jul 27, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,016.28. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

