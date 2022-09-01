FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 25, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,303.30.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 27.82% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BEARISH 50.04% 49.96% 14.83% Daily 107.30% Weekly -13.49% Daily -27.82% Weekly -1.31% Daily 7.11% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 50.04% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 25 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,303.30, price has moved 1.48% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.83% higher than yesterday and 107.30% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.49% lower than yesterday and 27.82% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 25, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,303.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.