FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 25, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,303.30.

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro ( EUR) Latest – EUR/USD Bolstered by Bumper ECB Rate Hike Expectations
2022-09-01 09:20:00
Euro Struggles After Another Fed Flex Toward Higher Rates Boosts the US Dollar
2022-09-01 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Struggles After Another Fed Flex Toward Higher Rates Boosts the US Dollar
2022-09-01 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rebound Unravels After Testing 50-Day SMA
2022-09-01 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Extend Losses as Bears Remain at the Driver’s Seat
2022-08-31 20:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Traders are Buying the Dip, More Losses Ahead?
2022-08-31 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Falls to Critical Support
2022-09-01 12:10:00
Euro Struggles After Another Fed Flex Toward Higher Rates Boosts the US Dollar
2022-09-01 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Plunge Eyes 1.15
2022-08-31 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-08-31 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: USDJPY Briefly Marks New High Ahead of NFP
2022-09-01 11:00:00
Euro Struggles After Another Fed Flex Toward Higher Rates Boosts the US Dollar
2022-09-01 05:00:00
More View more
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 25, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,303.30.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 25, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,303.30.

Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 27.82% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BEARISH

50.04%

49.96%

14.83% Daily

107.30% Weekly

-13.49% Daily

-27.82% Weekly

-1.31% Daily

7.11% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 50.04% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 25 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,303.30, price has moved 1.48% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.83% higher than yesterday and 107.30% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.49% lower than yesterday and 27.82% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 25, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,303.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Jul 27, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,016.28.
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since Jul 27, 2022 when US 500 traded near 4,016.28.
2022-09-01 07:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since Jun 15 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/GBP since Jun 15 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
2022-08-30 17:23:00
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 22, 2022 08:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,215.50.
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 22, 2022 08:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,215.50.
2022-08-30 12:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 21, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,184.80.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 21, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,184.80.
2022-08-26 17:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish