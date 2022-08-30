Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 22, 2022 08:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,215.50.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 23.93% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 40 BULLISH 47.13% 52.87% -17.50% Daily -9.48% Weekly 49.09% Daily 23.93% Weekly 8.00% Daily 5.57% Weekly

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 47.13% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.12 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 22 when Germany 40 traded near 13,215.50, price has moved 0.71% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.50% lower than yesterday and 9.48% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 49.09% higher than yesterday and 23.93% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 22, 2022 08:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 13,215.50. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.