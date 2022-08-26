 Skip to content
More View more
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 21, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,184.80.

Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 38.80% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

France 40

BEARISH

51.98%

48.02%

6.00% Daily

49.87% Weekly

-19.94% Daily

-38.80% Weekly

-8.27% Daily

-11.63% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 51.98% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 21 when France 40 traded near 6,184.80, price has moved 1.32% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.00% higher than yesterday and 49.87% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.94% lower than yesterday and 38.80% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 21, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,184.80. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

