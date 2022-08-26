France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 21, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,184.80.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 38.80% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
51.98%
48.02%
6.00% Daily
49.87% Weekly
-19.94% Daily
-38.80% Weekly
-8.27% Daily
-11.63% Weekly
France 40: Retail trader data shows 51.98% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 21 when France 40 traded near 6,184.80, price has moved 1.32% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.00% higher than yesterday and 49.87% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.94% lower than yesterday and 38.80% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 21, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,184.80. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
