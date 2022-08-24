 Skip to content
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Retesting the 200-day Again
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakdown Pivots Back for Resistance Test
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Jul 22, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.96.

Research, Research Team
USD/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 33.51% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CHF

BULLISH

49.00%

51.00%

1.66% Daily

-29.60% Weekly

22.01% Daily

33.51% Weekly

11.11% Daily

-7.24% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 22 when USD/CHF traded near 0.96, price has moved 0.61% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.66% higher than yesterday and 29.60% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.01% higher than yesterday and 33.51% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Jul 22, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.96. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

