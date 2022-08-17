Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Jul 29, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 13,541.40.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.63% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 40 BEARISH 51.22% 48.78% 35.69% Daily 29.68% Weekly -24.52% Daily -16.63% Weekly -2.32% Daily 2.04% Weekly

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 51.22% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 29 when Germany 40 traded near 13,541.40, price has moved 0.99% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 35.69% higher than yesterday and 29.68% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 24.52% lower than yesterday and 16.63% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Jul 29, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 13,541.40. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.