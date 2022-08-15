USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Aug 05, 2022 15:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.29.

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Update: Knee-Jerk ‘Fed Pivot’ Already a Distant Memory
2022-08-15 12:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-14 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slump Amid Iran Nuclear Deal Hopes
2022-08-15 10:42:00
Crude Oil Update: Brent Prices Ease as Chinese Economic Data Hurts Commodities Complex, Dollar Bid
2022-08-15 08:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, RBNZ, FOMC Minutes, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2022-08-15 12:00:00
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-08-15 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, RBNZ, FOMC Minutes, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2022-08-15 12:00:00
Gold Price Update – Resistance Continues to Hold Gold at Bay
2022-08-15 09:27:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-14 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast – UK Inflation May Hit Double-Figures
2022-08-12 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Down on Soft Chinese Data, Yen Up After Japan GDP Report
2022-08-15 06:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-14 08:00:00
More View more
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Aug 05, 2022 15:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.29.

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Aug 05, 2022 15:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.29.

Research, Research Team
USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 12.06% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CAD

BULLISH

48.79%

51.21%

-27.98% Daily

-20.92% Weekly

45.98% Daily

12.06% Weekly

-2.75% Daily

-6.88% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 48.79% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 05 when USD/CAD traded near 1.29, price has moved 0.19% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 27.98% lower than yesterday and 20.92% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 45.98% higher than yesterday and 12.06% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Aug 05, 2022 15:00 GMT when USD/CAD traded near 1.29. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 01, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 01, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
2022-08-12 12:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 23, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 23, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13.
2022-08-10 14:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Aug 01, 2022 14:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Aug 01, 2022 14:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.
2022-08-08 15:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 09, 2022 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.34.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 09, 2022 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.34.
2022-08-02 17:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish