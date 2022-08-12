EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 01, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 33.73% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BULLISH 48.57% 51.43% -9.80% Daily -33.61% Weekly 10.00% Daily 33.73% Weekly -0.60% Daily -10.41% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 48.57% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 01 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86, price has moved 1.65% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.80% lower than yesterday and 33.61% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.00% higher than yesterday and 33.73% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 01, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.