EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 23, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13.
2022-08-10 14:23:00
EURO Latest: German Food Prices Soar Despite Moderate HICP Print, EUR/USD & EUR/GBP
2022-08-10 09:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Anchored Ahead of US CPI Despite Disruptions. Will Data Drive WTI?
2022-08-10 05:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Falling Wedge but Can Bulls Force a Reversal?
2022-08-09 18:34:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones: Grinding into Key Resistance
2022-08-08 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro - Eyes on Inflation
2022-08-08 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Anchored Ahead of US CPI Despite Disruptions. Will Data Drive WTI?
2022-08-10 05:00:00
Gold Prices May Run Higher but US CPI Poses Risks to Bullish Narrative
2022-08-10 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Grapples With U.S. CPI, UK Politics and Potential Blackouts
2022-08-10 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-09 15:34:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Anchored Ahead of US CPI Despite Disruptions. Will Data Drive WTI?
2022-08-10 05:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-09 15:34:00
More View more
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 23, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13.

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 23, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13.

Research, Research Team
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 18.97% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/USD

BULLISH

49.85%

50.15%

-12.22% Daily

-27.11% Weekly

-1.43% Daily

18.97% Weekly

-7.12% Daily

-9.53% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.85% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 23 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13, price has moved 8.63% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.22% lower than yesterday and 27.11% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.43% lower than yesterday and 18.97% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 23, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Related Articles

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Aug 01, 2022 14:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.
2022-08-08 15:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Aug 01, 2022 14:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.
2022-08-08 15:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 09, 2022 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.34.
2022-08-02 17:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 09, 2022 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.34.
2022-08-02 17:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 15, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.30.
2022-08-02 08:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 15, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.30.
2022-08-02 08:23:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Jul 06 when Gold traded near 1,739.01.
2022-07-20 04:23:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Jul 06 when Gold traded near 1,739.01.
2022-07-20 04:23:00
Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish