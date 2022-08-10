EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 23, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 18.97% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/USD BULLISH 49.85% 50.15% -12.22% Daily -27.11% Weekly -1.43% Daily 18.97% Weekly -7.12% Daily -9.53% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.85% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 23 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13, price has moved 8.63% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.22% lower than yesterday and 27.11% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.43% lower than yesterday and 18.97% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 23, 2022 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.