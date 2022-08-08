 Skip to content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro - Eyes on Inflation
2022-08-08 12:30:00
Breaking News: EU Sentix Investor Confidence Rises but Outlook Remains Bleak
2022-08-08 09:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Price Steadies in Asia as US Dollar Holds Gains. Will WTI make Fresh Lows?
2022-08-08 05:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Chart Shows More Losses Ahead
2022-08-06 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones: Grinding into Key Resistance
2022-08-08 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro - Eyes on Inflation
2022-08-08 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro - Eyes on Inflation
2022-08-08 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast - Double-Top May Hold Further Upside For Now
2022-08-08 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Forecast: UK Politics Buoy Pound in Early Trading
2022-08-08 07:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Anticipation Around UK GDP Heightened by Recessionary Fears
2022-08-06 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Slides Against the US Dollar and Euro. Will JPY Resume Weakening?
2022-08-08 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2022-08-07 04:00:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Aug 01, 2022 14:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Aug 01, 2022 14:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.92% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BULLISH

49.85%

50.15%

-3.24% Daily

9.47% Weekly

45.93% Daily

13.92% Weekly

16.44% Daily

11.66% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.85% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 01 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70, price has moved 0.42% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.24% lower than yesterday and 9.47% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 45.93% higher than yesterday and 13.92% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Aug 01, 2022 14:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.70. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

