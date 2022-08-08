AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Aug 01, 2022 14:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.92% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BULLISH 49.85% 50.15% -3.24% Daily 9.47% Weekly 45.93% Daily 13.92% Weekly 16.44% Daily 11.66% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.85% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 01 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70, price has moved 0.42% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.24% lower than yesterday and 9.47% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 45.93% higher than yesterday and 13.92% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Aug 01, 2022 14:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.70. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.