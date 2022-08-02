USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 15, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.30.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 30.77% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CAD BULLISH 49.14% 50.86% -12.50% Daily -32.97% Weekly 33.94% Daily 30.77% Weekly 6.23% Daily -10.87% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.14% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 15 when USD/CAD traded near 1.30, price has moved 1.23% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.50% lower than yesterday and 32.97% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 33.94% higher than yesterday and 30.77% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 15, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.30. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.