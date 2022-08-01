AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 03, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action: USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-08-01 11:12:00
EUR/USD Outlook – Pressing Higher as the US Dollar Loses Its Shine
2022-08-01 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Slips as China PMIs Disappoint Ahead of OPEC+. Where to for WTI?
2022-08-01 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Technical Forecast: WTI Rebound Bounces into August
2022-07-30 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-30 12:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Traders Sell Wall Street as Fed Hikes, Will Stocks Rally?
2022-07-28 06:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, RBA, BoE, NFP
2022-08-01 12:30:00
Crude Oil Price Slips as China PMIs Disappoint Ahead of OPEC+. Where to for WTI?
2022-08-01 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action: USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-08-01 11:12:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Greenback May Have Topped; US NFP This Week
2022-07-31 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Analysis – Big Move Down Bringing Support into Play
2022-08-01 13:35:00
US Dollar Price Action: USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-08-01 11:12:00
More View more
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 03, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 03, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 6.25% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BULLISH

49.76%

50.24%

-1.67% Daily

-10.02% Weekly

25.26% Daily

6.25% Weekly

10.24% Daily

-2.52% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 03 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72, price has moved 2.54% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.67% lower than yesterday and 10.02% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.26% higher than yesterday and 6.25% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 03, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Jul 06 when Gold traded near 1,739.01.
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Jul 06 when Gold traded near 1,739.01.
2022-07-20 04:23:00
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Jun 09, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 14,097.20.
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Jun 09, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 14,097.20.
2022-07-19 16:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Jun 16, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Jun 16, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97.
2022-07-18 05:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 15, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.29.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 15, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.29.
2022-07-15 11:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish