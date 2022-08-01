AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 03, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 6.25% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BULLISH 49.76% 50.24% -1.67% Daily -10.02% Weekly 25.26% Daily 6.25% Weekly 10.24% Daily -2.52% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 03 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72, price has moved 2.54% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.67% lower than yesterday and 10.02% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.26% higher than yesterday and 6.25% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 03, 2022 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.