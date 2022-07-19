Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Jun 09, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 14,097.20.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 34.17% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 40 BULLISH 49.84% 50.16% -17.19% Daily -20.99% Weekly 22.80% Daily 34.17% Weekly -1.02% Daily -0.46% Weekly

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 49.84% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 09 when Germany 40 traded near 14,097.20, price has moved 5.85% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.19% lower than yesterday and 20.99% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.80% higher than yesterday and 34.17% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Jun 09, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 14,097.20. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.