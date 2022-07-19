News & Analysis at your fingertips.

USD Technical Analysis: Euro Parity Bounce Leading to Important First Test
2022-07-19 13:00:00
EUR/USD Latest: Euro Spikes as ECB Sources Discuss Larger Rate Hike
2022-07-19 09:27:00
Oil Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: WTI Bull Trend Shows Signs of Slowing Down, Not Breaking
2022-07-19 12:00:00
Euro Steady as Risk Asset Prices Diverge Ahead of ECB and BoJ Meetings. Will EUR/USD Gain?
2022-07-19 05:00:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Move Higher Despite a Dent in Optimism
2022-07-19 13:33:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Push Higher as Risk-On Sentiment Continues
2022-07-18 13:26:00
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Gold Collapse Underway- Big Picture Levels
2022-07-19 14:30:00
Gold Price Latest: Multi-Month Lows Remain in Sight
2022-07-19 07:55:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2022-07-19 16:13:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP Bid After Strong UK Jobs Market Data
2022-07-19 09:30:00
USD/JPY Divergence Hints at Deeper Pullback Ahead of BoJ, FOMC
2022-07-19 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY
2022-07-18 18:10:00
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Jun 09, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 14,097.20.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 34.17% from last week.

Germany 40

BULLISH

49.84%

50.16%

-17.19% Daily

-20.99% Weekly

22.80% Daily

34.17% Weekly

-1.02% Daily

-0.46% Weekly

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 49.84% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 09 when Germany 40 traded near 14,097.20, price has moved 5.85% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.19% lower than yesterday and 20.99% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.80% higher than yesterday and 34.17% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Jun 09, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 14,097.20. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.

USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Jun 16, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97.
2022-07-18 05:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 15, 2022 when USD/CAD traded near 1.29.
2022-07-15 11:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 04, 2022 16:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,253.00.
2022-07-12 18:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Jun 08, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,414.40.
2022-07-12 17:23:00
