USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Jun 16, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
S&P 500 and Dollar Will Break, But Will They Move in the Week Before ‘The Week’?
2022-07-18 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Crude Oil, Inflation, ECB, BoJ
2022-07-17 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
British Pound Gains Ground Amid Rosy Outlook Ahead of CPI. Will USD Dominate Again?
2022-07-18 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Crude Oil, Inflation, ECB, BoJ
2022-07-17 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Crude Oil, Inflation, ECB, BoJ
2022-07-17 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-16 08:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
British Pound Gains Ground Amid Rosy Outlook Ahead of CPI. Will USD Dominate Again?
2022-07-18 05:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk on Global Inflation Data, ECB May Offer Lifeline
2022-07-16 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
British Pound Gains Ground Amid Rosy Outlook Ahead of CPI. Will USD Dominate Again?
2022-07-18 05:00:00
Pound Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecast: PM Race Hots up in Time for Heatwave
2022-07-15 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Japanese Yen Scopes New Lows Against US Dollar but Consolidates Against Euro
2022-07-18 02:00:00
S&P 500 and Dollar Will Break, But Will They Move in the Week Before ‘The Week’?
2022-07-18 00:30:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Jun 16, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97.

Research, Research Team
USD/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 22.84% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CHF

BULLISH

49.27%

50.73%

-10.98% Daily

-36.31% Weekly

18.05% Daily

22.84% Weekly

1.71% Daily

-15.72% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 16 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97, price has moved 0.91% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.98% lower than yesterday and 36.31% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.05% higher than yesterday and 22.84% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Jun 16, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.

