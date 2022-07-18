USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Jun 16, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 22.84% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CHF BULLISH 49.27% 50.73% -10.98% Daily -36.31% Weekly 18.05% Daily 22.84% Weekly 1.71% Daily -15.72% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 16 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97, price has moved 0.91% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.98% lower than yesterday and 36.31% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.05% higher than yesterday and 22.84% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Jun 16, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.