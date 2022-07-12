Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,992.20.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 37.73% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Wall Street BULLISH 47.87% 52.13% -9.97% Daily -24.32% Weekly 18.46% Daily 37.73% Weekly 2.91% Daily -1.09% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 47.87% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.09 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 28 when Wall Street traded near 30,992.20, price has moved 0.99% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.97% lower than yesterday and 24.32% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.46% higher than yesterday and 37.73% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,992.20. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.