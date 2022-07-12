FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 04, 2022 16:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,253.00.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 84.30% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BULLISH 49.82% 50.18% -3.60% Daily -35.16% Weekly 3.79% Daily 84.30% Weekly -0.03% Daily -3.90% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 04 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,253.00, price has moved 0.45% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.60% lower than yesterday and 35.16% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.79% higher than yesterday and 84.30% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 04, 2022 16:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,253.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.