EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF
2022-07-12 14:00:00
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Slips on Poor EU ZEW Economic Sentiment Data, Parity at Risk
2022-07-12 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: WTI Bull Trend Shows Signs of Slowing Down, Not Breaking
2022-07-12 10:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Back into the Symmetrical Triangle – What's Next?
2022-07-11 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,992.20.
2022-07-12 15:23:00
Active vs Passive Investing: Top Stock Investing Tips
2022-07-12 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices Approach Potential Support as US Dollar Surges Ahead of US CPI
2022-07-12 03:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, S&P 500 & Oil Technicals
2022-07-11 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Down but Not Out, Could Rally Soon
2022-07-12 13:00:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Bludgeoned by a Rampant US Dollar
2022-07-12 08:01:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US & Japan to Address FX Moves, USDJPY at 24-Year High
2022-07-12 12:00:00
USD/JPY Clears June Range to Push RSI Towards Overbought Territory
2022-07-12 00:30:00
EUR/USD Trades Below 1.0000 - Lowest Level Since December 2002

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Jun 08, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,414.40.

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Jun 08, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,414.40.

Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 134.09% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

France 40

BULLISH

49.88%

50.12%

-4.80% Daily

-36.20% Weekly

12.36% Daily

134.09% Weekly

3.09% Daily

0.41% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 49.88% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 08 when France 40 traded near 6,414.40, price has moved 5.69% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 4.80% lower than yesterday and 36.20% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.36% higher than yesterday and 134.09% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Jun 08, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,414.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

