France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Jun 08, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,414.40.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 134.09% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI France 40 BULLISH 49.88% 50.12% -4.80% Daily -36.20% Weekly 12.36% Daily 134.09% Weekly 3.09% Daily 0.41% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 49.88% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 08 when France 40 traded near 6,414.40, price has moved 5.69% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 4.80% lower than yesterday and 36.20% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.36% higher than yesterday and 134.09% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Jun 08, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,414.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.