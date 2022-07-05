Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 40 since Mar 06 when Germany 40 traded near 12,900.50.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 47.16% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
81.48%
18.52%
16.62% Daily
39.43% Weekly
-41.76% Daily
-47.16% Weekly
-1.64% Daily
6.96% Weekly
Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 81.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.40 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 40 since Mar 06 when Germany 40 traded near 12,900.50. The number of traders net-long is 16.62% higher than yesterday and 39.43% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 41.76% lower than yesterday and 47.16% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
