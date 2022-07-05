Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 40 since Mar 06 when Germany 40 traded near 12,900.50.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 47.16% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 40 BEARISH 81.48% 18.52% 16.62% Daily 39.43% Weekly -41.76% Daily -47.16% Weekly -1.64% Daily 6.96% Weekly

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 81.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.40 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 40 since Mar 06 when Germany 40 traded near 12,900.50. The number of traders net-long is 16.62% higher than yesterday and 39.43% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 41.76% lower than yesterday and 47.16% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.