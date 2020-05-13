Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since May 05, 2020 13:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 10,671.70.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro at Key Range Floor. Now What?
2020-05-13 04:00:00
EUR/JPY Races Higher as EUR/USD Maintains Triangle - What's Next for the Euro?
2020-05-12 15:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Natural Gas Prices Bounce On Hopes For Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-12 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Early Losses on Hopes of Economic Reopening
2020-05-11 06:07:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equity Bifurcation: US Dollar Builds into Range
2020-05-12 20:26:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?
2020-05-12 17:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Holds Steady Even as Trump Pushes for Negative US Rates
2020-05-13 05:00:00
Gold Prices Build into Bull Pennant - But Can Bears Break Support?
2020-05-12 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Potential
2020-05-12 15:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Range Trading to Persist in GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2020-05-12 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY: US Dollar to Yen Mired by Fed Chair Powell Rate Outlook
2020-05-12 22:40:00
USD/JPY Breakout May Extend, Nasdaq Composite Outpaces Dow Jones
2020-05-11 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇬🇧 Construction Output YoY, Actual: -7.1% Expected: -8.2% Previous: -2.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • 🇬🇧 GDP YoY, Actual: -5.7% Expected: -7.2% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • 🇬🇧 Manufacturing Production YoY, Actual: -9.7% Expected: -10.4% Previous: -4.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • 🇬🇧 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel, Actual: -1.6% Expected: -2.1% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • 🇬🇧 GDP MoM, Actual: -5.8% Expected: -8% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • 🇬🇧 Industrial Production YoY, Actual: -8.2% Expected: -9.3% Previous: -3.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • 🇬🇧 GDP 3-Month Avg, Actual: -2% Expected: -2.6% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • 🇬🇧 Goods Trade Balance, Actual: £-12.5B Expected: £-10B Previous: £-9.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • 🇬🇧 Balance of Trade, Actual: £-6.7B Expected: N/A Previous: £-1.5B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • 🇬🇧 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Prel, Actual: -2.0% Expected: -2.5% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since May 05, 2020 13:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 10,671.70.

Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since May 05, 2020 13:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 10,671.70.

2020-05-13 05:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
Germany 30 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 7.98% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BEARISH

50.60%

49.40%

26.17% Daily

10.74% Weekly

-18.06% Daily

-7.98% Weekly

-0.40% Daily

0.63% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 50.60% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 05 when Germany 30 traded near 10,671.70, price has moved 0.02% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 26.17% higher than yesterday and 10.74% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.06% lower than yesterday and 7.98% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since May 05, 2020 13:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 10,671.70. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since May 05, 2020 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since May 05, 2020 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
2020-05-12 16:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since May 04, 2020 09:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 116.33.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since May 04, 2020 09:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 116.33.
2020-05-12 02:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since Apr 16 when AUD/USD traded near 0.64.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since Apr 16 when AUD/USD traded near 0.64.
2020-05-11 12:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Apr 22 when AUD/JPY traded near 68.08.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Apr 22 when AUD/JPY traded near 68.08.
2020-05-11 11:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.