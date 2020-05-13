Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since May 05, 2020 13:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 10,671.70.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 7.98% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.60%
49.40%
26.17% Daily
10.74% Weekly
-18.06% Daily
-7.98% Weekly
-0.40% Daily
0.63% Weekly
Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 50.60% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 05 when Germany 30 traded near 10,671.70, price has moved 0.02% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 26.17% higher than yesterday and 10.74% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.06% lower than yesterday and 7.98% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since May 05, 2020 13:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 10,671.70. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.
