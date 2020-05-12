EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since May 04, 2020 09:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 116.33.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.10%
50.90%
-22.27% Daily
-9.18% Weekly
61.14% Daily
13.19% Weekly
5.53% Daily
0.97% Weekly
EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 04 when EUR/JPY traded near 116.33, price has moved 0.27% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 22.27% lower than yesterday and 9.18% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 61.14% higher than yesterday and 13.19% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since May 04, 2020 09:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 116.33. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
