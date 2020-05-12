As #India approaches the expiration of the extended lockdown (this Sunday), the nation appears to be struggling with further denting case growth. the 7-day moving average of daily cases has been steadily hovering around 6.5% over the past almost 2 weeks. Not terribly encouraging https://t.co/Ob09dNmy7G

Fitch: India ratings to rely on view on mid-term fiscal path. Expects fiscal response to be relatively restrained -BBG

Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.40% Gold: -0.11% Silver: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2p8Y8xqbqK

Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg: Virus has created unprecedented economic shock, Australia's economic data has been sobering -BBG

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since May 04, 2020 09:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 116.33. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8Pll7dzKSu

Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.28% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/gVz7MnBf01

LIVE NOW! https://t.co/nwMnE6z1cI

Investors are growing increasingly bearish on the Euro as outright shorts continue to pick-up. Get your $EURUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/CmTbeBGCyO https://t.co/WeexIUvPs2

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.32%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 80.18%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KJdbwO5mIo