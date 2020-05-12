We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/MXN, SPX & Gold
2020-05-11 15:00:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since May 04, 2020 09:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 116.33.

2020-05-12 02:23:00
Research, Research Team
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.19% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BULLISH

49.10%

50.90%

-22.27% Daily

-9.18% Weekly

61.14% Daily

13.19% Weekly

5.53% Daily

0.97% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 04 when EUR/JPY traded near 116.33, price has moved 0.27% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 22.27% lower than yesterday and 9.18% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 61.14% higher than yesterday and 13.19% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since May 04, 2020 09:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 116.33. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

