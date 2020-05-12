EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since May 05, 2020 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/JPY Races Higher as EUR/USD Maintains Triangle - What's Next for the Euro?
2020-05-12 15:25:00
US Dollar May Rise on Fed Speak as Global Virus Cases Top 4 Million
2020-05-12 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Natural Gas Prices Bounce On Hopes For Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-12 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Early Losses on Hopes of Economic Reopening
2020-05-11 06:07:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Rallies to Fresh Highs as the Dow Deals with Resistance
2020-05-11 20:05:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-11 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Up As Second Wave Covid Worries Stoke Haven Bids
2020-05-12 06:00:00
BTC Price Outlook: Bitcoin Halving Prompts Crypto Volatility
2020-05-11 21:21:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Potential
2020-05-12 15:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Range Trading to Persist in GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2020-05-12 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Breakout May Extend, Nasdaq Composite Outpaces Dow Jones
2020-05-11 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/MXN, SPX & Gold
2020-05-11 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.45%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.27%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Wm97UUbaef
  • LIVE IN 15 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 5.38% Gold: 0.33% Silver: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/8NfdRdAdp1
  • LIVE IN 30 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299
  • EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since May 05, 2020 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/GBP strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/one6Q23aPj
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.49% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.45% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.29% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/NZRTFpEPOR
  • LIVE IN 45 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299
  • RT @ecb: Lane on the economic impact of the coronavirus: Our scenarios factor in a contraction of between 5% and 12% in 2020. We are now in…
  • RT @ecb: Lane on coronabonds: They are about the joint issuance of new debt, not about the refinancing of old debts. Evidence indicates the…
  • RT @forexflowlive: #OOTT #OPEC+ wants to keep #oil output cuts of 9.7M bpd beyond June, not to scale back . Four Opec sources whispering to…
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since May 05, 2020 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

2020-05-12 16:23:00
Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 32.47% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BULLISH

49.94%

50.06%

10.30% Daily

-0.49% Weekly

31.61% Daily

32.47% Weekly

20.03% Daily

13.67% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.94% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 05 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87, price has moved 1.35% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.30% higher than yesterday and 0.49% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 31.61% higher than yesterday and 32.47% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since May 05, 2020 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since May 04, 2020 09:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 116.33.
2020-05-12 02:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since Apr 16 when AUD/USD traded near 0.64.
2020-05-11 12:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Apr 22 when AUD/JPY traded near 68.08.
2020-05-11 11:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jan 06, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,240.30.
2020-05-04 14:23:00
Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish
