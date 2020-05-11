AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since Apr 16 when AUD/USD traded near 0.64.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-11 12:30:00
US Dollar in Favour vs EUR/USD & GBP/USD, CHF Bulls Rise - COT Report
2020-05-11 09:39:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Early Losses on Hopes of Economic Reopening
2020-05-11 06:07:00
Crude Oil Prices May Resume Down Move After Rebound
2020-05-10 04:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Outlooks, UK Q1 GDP Nears - Weekly UK Webinar
2020-05-11 12:05:00
US Dollar in Favour vs EUR/USD & GBP/USD, CHF Bulls Rise - COT Report
2020-05-11 09:39:00
Yen, US Dollar Drop as PBOC Hints China to Boost Stimulus
2020-05-11 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Struggle For Control at Important USDJPY Support
2020-05-11 01:00:00
  • Toyota plans to cut vehicle production in North America through October by 29% YoY
  • Mnuchin states that he is comfortable spending $3 T because the treasury can low in very low rates
  • Gold Forecast - via @DailyFX: #Gold price outlook remains favorable, but the precious metal could face bearish headwinds in light of mixed fundamental drivers. Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/title/2020/05/10/gold-price-forecast-hinges-on-fed-rhetoric-trade-deal-drama.html $GLD $GC_F $XAU $XAUUSD https://t.co/jBjENZpacF
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.73% FTSE 100: -0.77% Wall Street: -0.78% Germany 30: -1.16% France 40: -1.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/rAQHkUZILv
  • $DXY | US Dollar Index back above the 100.00 handle and climbing alongside $USD recovery. Since late March, the DXY has gravitated roughly around its 50-day moving average while coiling into a triangle pattern noted by higher lows and lower highs. #FX #Forex #Trading #Analysis https://t.co/JgpseTqoPQ
  • $USD | Greenback gaining ground to start the week. US Dollar rebound attempt looks twofold: (1) souring risk appetite amid an uptick in new coronavirus cases and (2) possible push-back on NIRP from a Fed Chair Powell speech expected Wed. $EURUSD $GBPUSD $AUDUSD $USDCAD $USDJPY https://t.co/flEJAOriPV
  • Mnuchin says that economic numbers should improve as we continue into summer
  • $DXY tests support at 100.00 ahead of US market open https://t.co/6UBrcl7PQQ
  • UK asset markets are likely to be hit by a renewed bout of volatility this week with COVID-19, UK/EU trade talks and Q1 GDP figures all set to hit the wires. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/TdAY8pNDWF https://t.co/RnduiSBONx
  • EUR/USD has fallen steeply on a bearish German court ruling and some dire economic forecasts from the European Commission. The question for the week ahead is whether all the bad news is now priced in. Get your $EURUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/pkVEsUx7mc https://t.co/nSkssyq6RU
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since Apr 16 when AUD/USD traded near 0.64.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since Apr 16 when AUD/USD traded near 0.64.

2020-05-11 12:23:00
Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 19.06% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BULLISH

34.14%

65.86%

-1.40% Daily

-18.87% Weekly

6.87% Daily

19.06% Weekly

3.90% Daily

2.67% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 34.14% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.93 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since Apr 16 when AUD/USD traded near 0.64. The number of traders net-long is 1.40% lower than yesterday and 18.87% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.87% higher than yesterday and 19.06% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

