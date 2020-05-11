AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since Apr 16 when AUD/USD traded near 0.64.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 19.06% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
34.14%
65.86%
-1.40% Daily
-18.87% Weekly
6.87% Daily
19.06% Weekly
3.90% Daily
2.67% Weekly
AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 34.14% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.93 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since Apr 16 when AUD/USD traded near 0.64. The number of traders net-long is 1.40% lower than yesterday and 18.87% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.87% higher than yesterday and 19.06% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
