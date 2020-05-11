AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Apr 22 when AUD/JPY traded near 68.08.

Toyota plans to cut vehicle production in North America through October by 29% YoY

Mnuchin states that he is comfortable spending $3 T because the treasury can low in very low rates

Gold Forecast - via @DailyFX: #Gold price outlook remains favorable, but the precious metal could face bearish headwinds in light of mixed fundamental drivers. Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/title/2020/05/10/gold-price-forecast-hinges-on-fed-rhetoric-trade-deal-drama.html $GLD $GC_F $XAU $XAUUSD https://t.co/jBjENZpacF

Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.73% FTSE 100: -0.77% Wall Street: -0.78% Germany 30: -1.16% France 40: -1.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/rAQHkUZILv

$DXY | US Dollar Index back above the 100.00 handle and climbing alongside $USD recovery. Since late March, the DXY has gravitated roughly around its 50-day moving average while coiling into a triangle pattern noted by higher lows and lower highs. #FX #Forex #Trading #Analysis https://t.co/JgpseTqoPQ

$USD | Greenback gaining ground to start the week. US Dollar rebound attempt looks twofold: (1) souring risk appetite amid an uptick in new coronavirus cases and (2) possible push-back on NIRP from a Fed Chair Powell speech expected Wed. $EURUSD $GBPUSD $AUDUSD $USDCAD $USDJPY https://t.co/flEJAOriPV

Mnuchin says that economic numbers should improve as we continue into summer

$DXY tests support at 100.00 ahead of US market open https://t.co/6UBrcl7PQQ

UK asset markets are likely to be hit by a renewed bout of volatility this week with COVID-19, UK/EU trade talks and Q1 GDP figures all set to hit the wires. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/TdAY8pNDWF https://t.co/RnduiSBONx