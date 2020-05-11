AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Apr 22 when AUD/JPY traded near 68.08.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 37.99% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
34.52%
65.48%
-6.02% Daily
-0.98% Weekly
38.99% Daily
37.99% Weekly
19.27% Daily
21.49% Weekly
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
