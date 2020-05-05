EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 15, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
EUR/USD Hit as Germany Rules That ECB Actions are Against EU Treaty
2020-05-05 09:50:00
Euro at Risk as German Court Weighs ECB QE Program
2020-05-05 06:30:00
News
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
USD/CAD Stalls as Crude Oil Prices Soar, AUD Faces RBA Next
2020-05-04 23:00:00
News
Dow Gap and Reversal Weighs Growth and Buffett News, US-China On Horizon
2020-05-05 03:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-04 21:30:00
News
Gold Price Struggles as Risk Assets Begin to Shine, Trading Range Tightens
2020-05-05 08:09:00
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Lockdown Hopes
2020-05-05 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-04 12:30:00
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Industrial Production MoM due at 12:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-05
  • The price of #gold trades in a narrow range as governments across the US start to roll back the stay-at-home orders. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/ZaY1aEOlKC https://t.co/cdBCnPtz4w
  • RT @PriapusIQ: 🇩🇪🇪🇺💥 https://t.co/1M35hxNqU2
  • EU Commission says European Top Court rulings are binding for all national courts $EUR
  • 🇪🇸 Consumer Confidence, Actual: 49.9 Expected: N/A Previous: 63.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-05
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.95%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 72.21%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RrQtZDPCoE
  • ECB will discuss German court ruling in a meting later today at 1700BST
  • LIVE NOW! Analyst @MartinSEssex will discuss the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • $XAUUSD: de nuevo estancado, pero ¿a dónde se dirige? #oro #gold #trading https://t.co/DQKy3PJmwh
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 9.58% Silver: 0.22% Gold: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0BnbBTAkVG
2020-05-05 10:23:00
Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 3.26% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BULLISH

49.60%

50.40%

-2.60% Daily

-24.75% Weekly

14.80% Daily

3.26% Weekly

5.45% Daily

-12.83% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.60% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 15 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87, price has moved 0.06% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 2.60% lower than yesterday and 24.75% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.80% higher than yesterday and 3.26% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 15, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.

