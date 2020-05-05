AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Apr 10, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.63.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
Euro at Risk as German Court Weighs ECB QE Program
2020-05-05 06:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-05-05 00:30:00
News
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
USD/CAD Stalls as Crude Oil Prices Soar, AUD Faces RBA Next
2020-05-04 23:00:00
News
Dow Gap and Reversal Weighs Growth and Buffett News, US-China On Horizon
2020-05-05 03:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-04 21:30:00
News
Gold Price Struggles as Risk Assets Begin to Shine, Trading Range Tightens
2020-05-05 08:09:00
Gold Prices Down As Many Countries Weigh Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-05 02:07:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Lockdown Hopes
2020-05-05 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-04 12:30:00
Real Time News
  • $EURUSD: mantiene por el momento el soporte clave, tribunal alemán aprueba las medidas del #BCE #eur #usd #trading https://t.co/k2yojFCFLR
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Final, Actual: 13.4 Expected: 12.3 Previous: 34.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-05
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Final, Actual: 13.8 Expected: 12.9 Previous: 36.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-05
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT for insight on London #FX and #CFD trading. Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/B8z3fdmDFR
  • German Top Court says ECB can mend problems within 3 months, adds that ruling does not apply to Coronavirus
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Mersch Speech due at 08:40 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-05
  • RT @carstenbrzeski: In short: German Constitutional Court sees no breaching of the prohibition of monetary financing of governments but Ge…
  • ...and #EURUSD is right back to where it started as markets try to make sense of what this mixed ruling actually means in practice for #ECB stimulus https://t.co/I1kQo6cijH
  • ...and #EURUSD is right back to where it started as markets try to make sense of what this mixed ruling actually means in practice for #ECB stimulus https://t.co/m3cjPtpaiw
  • Some ECB decisions not backed by EU Treaty
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Apr 10, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.63.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Apr 10, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.63.

2020-05-05 07:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 17.00% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BEARISH

50.50%

49.50%

38.46% Daily

30.87% Weekly

-11.43% Daily

-17.00% Weekly

8.27% Daily

1.80% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.50% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 10 when AUD/USD traded near 0.63, price has moved 1.54% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 38.46% higher than yesterday and 30.87% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.43% lower than yesterday and 17.00% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Apr 10, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.63. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

