AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Apr 10, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.63.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 17.00% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BEARISH 50.50% 49.50% 38.46% Daily 30.87% Weekly -11.43% Daily -17.00% Weekly 8.27% Daily 1.80% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.50% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 10 when AUD/USD traded near 0.63, price has moved 1.54% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 38.46% higher than yesterday and 30.87% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.43% lower than yesterday and 17.00% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Apr 10, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.63. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.