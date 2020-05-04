We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Apr 16, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 117.25.

EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 14.57% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BULLISH

49.39%

50.61%

1.79% Daily

-23.66% Weekly

12.36% Daily

14.57% Weekly

6.88% Daily

-8.15% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.39% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 16 when EUR/JPY traded near 117.25, price has moved 0.44% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.79% higher than yesterday and 23.66% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.36% higher than yesterday and 14.57% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Apr 16, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 117.25. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

