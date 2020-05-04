Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Apr 24, 2020 08:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 10,470.00.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 15.93% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 30 BEARISH 50.39% 49.61% 3.40% Daily 37.01% Weekly -5.02% Daily -15.93% Weekly -0.96% Daily 4.40% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 50.39% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 24 when Germany 30 traded near 10,470.00, price has moved 0.11% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.40% higher than yesterday and 37.01% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.02% lower than yesterday and 15.93% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Apr 24, 2020 08:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 10,470.00. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.