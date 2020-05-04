We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-04 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Rebound Heads Towards Overhead Supply
2020-05-04 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jan 06, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,240.30.
2020-05-04 14:23:00
Wall Street
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-04 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-03 16:00:00
Gold
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
Investors Positioning for Crude Oil Rally, Gold Bulls Persist - COT Report
2020-05-04 11:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/NZD Outlooks - Weekly UK Webinar
2020-05-04 12:20:00
USD/JPY
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX & Gold
2020-05-04 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-04 12:30:00
Real Time News
  • BOC's Wilkins: - Nearly 90% of balance sheet growth will mature within a year - The Bank of Canada has obtained indemnity agreements on purchase programs
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.84%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ivu8Q75JGI
  • The price of #gold trades in a narrow range as governments across the US start to roll back the stay-at-home orders. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/ZaY1aEOlKC https://t.co/Mdccv0QyHp
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.38% Gold: 0.24% Silver: -0.92% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/wlDo0ujzn2
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.55% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.57% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/rvEQDQ0F3O
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.26% FTSE 100: 0.21% Germany 30: 0.14% US 500: -0.46% Wall Street: -0.94% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/0Ai65SdsnO
  • Technical Trade Levels: #Dollar, $USDMXN, $GBPUSD, $USDCAD, $SPX & #Gold (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/PeRUPdAAlb
  • Italy reports a budget deficit in April of 17.9 B Euros
  • US Six-Month Bills Draw 0.130% Primary Dealers Accepted: 45.9% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 47.7% Direct Bidders Accepted: 6.3% B/C Ratio: 2.99
  • US Three-Month Bills Draw 0.110% Primary Dealers Accepted: 48.8% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 49.8% Direct Bidders Accepted: 1.4% B/C Ratio: 3.00
2020-05-04 14:23:00
Research, Research Team
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 17.15% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Oil - US Crude

BULLISH

49.65%

50.35%

4.73% Daily

-27.14% Weekly

11.42% Daily

17.15% Weekly

8.00% Daily

-10.01% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 49.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 06 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,240.30, price has moved 65.80% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 4.73% higher than yesterday and 27.14% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.42% higher than yesterday and 17.15% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jan 06, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,240.30. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

