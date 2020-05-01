The $USD and ASEAN FX remain glued to market sentiment. The Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso eye earnings, the Fed and US GDP. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/mKu245lDNh https://t.co/wyp4GFzzdX

Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.76% Gold: 0.16% Silver: 0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/x8S870igYh

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0Nukksnro6

Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.35% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.50% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/MydyJHpLK0

US mulls ways to screen air passengers after flight ban lifts -BBG

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.46%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.39%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ye38wv2esB

The $JPY has been confined to narrow daily ranges around an important USD/JPY retracement level for two weeks. Can April’s end bring a break of this deadlock? https://t.co/lygVycP0lm https://t.co/rS8o9XKmM5

Trudeau government to announce a new Bank of Canada Chief on Friday -BBG $USDCAD

New Zealand Treasury: Power demand, traffic show activity pick up -BBG $NZDUSD