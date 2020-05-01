GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breakout Following ECB Meeting Brings April High on the Radar
2020-05-01 00:35:00
EUR/USD Stable as ECB Takes Further Action to Boost Eurozone Economy
2020-04-30 12:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD & EUR/CAD Test Support
2020-04-30 17:30:00
Gold Prices Drift Lower As Covid Treatment Hopes Lift Market Mood
2020-04-30 06:33:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
2020-04-29 18:00:00
Fed Preview: US Dollar, Dow & Gold Performance on FOMC Decision Days
2020-04-29 17:32:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price May Soon Rally to Big Long-term Resistance
2020-04-30 12:30:00
Gold Prices Drift Lower As Covid Treatment Hopes Lift Market Mood
2020-04-30 06:33:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.
2020-05-01 02:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Outlook Still Positive
2020-04-30 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades
2020-05-01 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY April Range Break Plunges to Fresh Lows
2020-04-30 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $USD and ASEAN FX remain glued to market sentiment. The Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso eye earnings, the Fed and US GDP. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/mKu245lDNh https://t.co/wyp4GFzzdX
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.76% Gold: 0.16% Silver: 0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/x8S870igYh
  • GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0Nukksnro6
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.35% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.50% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/MydyJHpLK0
  • US mulls ways to screen air passengers after flight ban lifts -BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.46%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.39%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ye38wv2esB
  • The $JPY has been confined to narrow daily ranges around an important USD/JPY retracement level for two weeks. Can April’s end bring a break of this deadlock? https://t.co/lygVycP0lm https://t.co/rS8o9XKmM5
  • Trudeau government to announce a new Bank of Canada Chief on Friday -BBG $USDCAD
  • New Zealand Treasury: Power demand, traffic show activity pick up -BBG $NZDUSD
  • Dazed and Confused has to be the song that most makes me want to learn the bass guitar #LockDown
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.

2020-05-01 02:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 28.35% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/USD

BULLISH

39.13%

60.87%

-23.76% Daily

-32.89% Weekly

19.04% Daily

28.35% Weekly

-2.40% Daily

-5.42% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 39.13% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.56 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35. The number of traders net-long is 23.76% lower than yesterday and 32.89% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.04% higher than yesterday and 28.35% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 22, 2020 08:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 5,763.50.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 22, 2020 08:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 5,763.50.
2020-04-30 17:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 21, 2020 02:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.60.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 21, 2020 02:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.60.
2020-04-28 11:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 20, 2020 11:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 68.32.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 20, 2020 11:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 68.32.
2020-04-28 09:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Apr 15, 2020 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Apr 15, 2020 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97.
2020-04-27 10:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.