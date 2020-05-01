GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Apr 14, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 135.29.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 28.79% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
52.43%
47.57%
0.78% Daily
30.15% Weekly
-38.96% Daily
-28.79% Weekly
-23.05% Daily
-6.62% Weekly
GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 52.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.10 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 14 when GBP/JPY traded near 135.29, price has moved 1.11% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.78% higher than yesterday and 30.15% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 38.96% lower than yesterday and 28.79% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Apr 14, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 135.29. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
