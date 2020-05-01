GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Apr 14, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 135.29.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-05-01 11:00:00
EUR/USD Faces a Crucial Resistance Level - EUR vs USD Price Forecast
2020-05-01 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Recover as Market Mood Sours
2020-05-01 05:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD & EUR/CAD Test Support
2020-04-30 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
2020-04-29 18:00:00
Fed Preview: US Dollar, Dow & Gold Performance on FOMC Decision Days
2020-04-29 17:32:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Coiling into Flag as Risk Sours - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-05-01 13:00:00
Gold Prices May Stay High as 2008 Crisis Cure Bedevils Covid-19 Policy
2020-05-01 06:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Consolidates, PM Johnson Fears Second Coronavirus Outbreak
2020-05-01 08:04:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.
2020-05-01 02:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades
2020-05-01 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY April Range Break Plunges to Fresh Lows
2020-04-30 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @Fxhedgers: BULLARD SAYS TOO MANY PROBLEMS WILL START TO ACCRUE IF U.S. ECONOMY IS PAUSED FOR TOO LONG; BANKRUPTCIES, BUSINESS FAILURES…
  • Trump says he has a plan for addressing the national debt - BBG
  • The Federal Reserve confirms 18 month extension to initial compliance dates for particular parts of its single counterparty credit limit rule , enforcement for large foreign banks begins July 1, 2021
  • Fed's Bullard: - Money borrowed from government must be paid back eventually - Different parts of economy may begin to break on extended pause
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.74%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BYARdKpFyM
  • Bullard: - Expects to see economic recovery after a 'terrible Q2'
  • Fed's Kaplan: - US rates will remain low, but Fed will need to do more
  • RT @AtlantaFed: On May 1, the #GDPNow model nowcast of real GDP growth in Q22020 is -16.6 %. Please note that it does not fully capture the…
  • #Gold prices continue to consolidate below their 2020 highs, but a further pullback in volatility is making life difficult for bulls. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/iSyi0sisQQ https://t.co/2TREHPboHO
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.26% Gold: 0.62% Silver: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/oggKLgu9b3
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Apr 14, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 135.29.

GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Apr 14, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 135.29.

2020-05-01 15:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
GBP/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 28.79% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/JPY

BEARISH

52.43%

47.57%

0.78% Daily

30.15% Weekly

-38.96% Daily

-28.79% Weekly

-23.05% Daily

-6.62% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 52.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.10 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 14 when GBP/JPY traded near 135.29, price has moved 1.11% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.78% higher than yesterday and 30.15% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 38.96% lower than yesterday and 28.79% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Apr 14, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 135.29. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.
2020-05-01 02:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 22, 2020 08:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 5,763.50.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 22, 2020 08:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 5,763.50.
2020-04-30 17:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 21, 2020 02:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.60.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 21, 2020 02:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.60.
2020-04-28 11:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 20, 2020 11:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 68.32.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 20, 2020 11:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 68.32.
2020-04-28 09:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.