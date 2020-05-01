GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Apr 14, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 135.29.

RT @Fxhedgers: BULLARD SAYS TOO MANY PROBLEMS WILL START TO ACCRUE IF U.S. ECONOMY IS PAUSED FOR TOO LONG; BANKRUPTCIES, BUSINESS FAILURES…

Trump says he has a plan for addressing the national debt - BBG

The Federal Reserve confirms 18 month extension to initial compliance dates for particular parts of its single counterparty credit limit rule , enforcement for large foreign banks begins July 1, 2021

Fed's Bullard: - Money borrowed from government must be paid back eventually - Different parts of economy may begin to break on extended pause

Bullard: - Expects to see economic recovery after a 'terrible Q2'

Fed's Kaplan: - US rates will remain low, but Fed will need to do more

On May 1, the #GDPNow model nowcast of real GDP growth in Q22020 is -16.6 %.

