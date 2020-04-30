FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 22, 2020 08:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 5,763.50. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to FTSE 100 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NGwOBrYyzK

Lufthansa CEO: - Expects to see global demand balance in 2023

Lufthansa CEO: - Expects to see global demand balancing in 2023

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.08%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.99%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/McY1Y30LVv

Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 15.82% Gold: -1.46% Silver: -2.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/hJaf4o3vtd

$USDMXN is developing something of a pennant formation. Mexico's 1Q GDP was less substantial a contraction than expected, but this seems more a conformity to the broader risk (off) trend https://t.co/EIv38Zyj9q

Hey traders! @DailyFX Chief Strategist, @JohnKicklighter is back with a market update for today's US open - Is a pullback for the markets in works? 🤔 Tune in 👇 https://t.co/PGTZFxy1yu

Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.94% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.63% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.50% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.38% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/m5ZZ48m2et

Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.18% FTSE 100: -0.18% France 40: -0.19% US 500: -1.20% Wall Street: -1.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/waQqpzGvtS