FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 22, 2020 08:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 5,763.50.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 21.25% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
51.51%
48.49%
47.37% Daily
28.10% Weekly
-26.29% Daily
-21.25% Weekly
-0.73% Daily
-1.76% Weekly
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 51.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 22 when FTSE 100 traded near 5,763.50, price has moved 1.84% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 47.37% higher than yesterday and 28.10% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.29% lower than yesterday and 21.25% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 22, 2020 08:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 5,763.50. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.