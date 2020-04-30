FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 22, 2020 08:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 5,763.50.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Stable as ECB Takes Further Action to Boost Eurozone Economy
2020-04-30 12:15:00
EUR/USD Remains Under Pressure as Euro-Zone Economic Activity Slumps in Q1
2020-04-30 09:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD & EUR/CAD Test Support
2020-04-30 17:30:00
Gold Prices Drift Lower As Covid Treatment Hopes Lift Market Mood
2020-04-30 06:33:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
2020-04-29 18:00:00
Fed Preview: US Dollar, Dow & Gold Performance on FOMC Decision Days
2020-04-29 17:32:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price May Soon Rally to Big Long-term Resistance
2020-04-30 12:30:00
Gold Prices Drift Lower As Covid Treatment Hopes Lift Market Mood
2020-04-30 06:33:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Outlook Still Positive
2020-04-30 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Wave of Optimism Boosts GBP/USD, FTSE 100
2020-04-29 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY April Range Break Plunges to Fresh Lows
2020-04-30 15:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades
2020-04-30 02:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 22, 2020 08:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 5,763.50. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to FTSE 100 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NGwOBrYyzK
  • Lufthansa CEO: - Expects to see global demand balance in 2023
  • Lufthansa CEO: - Expects to see global demand balancing in 2023
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.08%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.99%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/McY1Y30LVv
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 15.82% Gold: -1.46% Silver: -2.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/hJaf4o3vtd
  • $USDMXN is developing something of a pennant formation. Mexico's 1Q GDP was less substantial a contraction than expected, but this seems more a conformity to the broader risk (off) trend https://t.co/EIv38Zyj9q
  • Hey traders! @DailyFX Chief Strategist, @JohnKicklighter is back with a market update for today's US open - Is a pullback for the markets in works? 🤔 Tune in 👇 https://t.co/PGTZFxy1yu
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.94% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.63% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.50% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.38% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/m5ZZ48m2et
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.18% FTSE 100: -0.18% France 40: -0.19% US 500: -1.20% Wall Street: -1.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/waQqpzGvtS
  • Chancellor of Germany Merkel says gatherings of large groups not permitted until end of August $EURUSD
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 22, 2020 08:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 5,763.50.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 22, 2020 08:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 5,763.50.

2020-04-30 17:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 21.25% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BEARISH

51.51%

48.49%

47.37% Daily

28.10% Weekly

-26.29% Daily

-21.25% Weekly

-0.73% Daily

-1.76% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 51.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 22 when FTSE 100 traded near 5,763.50, price has moved 1.84% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 47.37% higher than yesterday and 28.10% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.29% lower than yesterday and 21.25% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 22, 2020 08:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 5,763.50. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 21, 2020 02:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.60.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 21, 2020 02:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.60.
2020-04-28 11:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 20, 2020 11:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 68.32.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 20, 2020 11:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 68.32.
2020-04-28 09:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Apr 15, 2020 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Apr 15, 2020 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97.
2020-04-27 10:23:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Apr 02, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 9,617.30.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Apr 02, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 9,617.30.
2020-04-24 08:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.