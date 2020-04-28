NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 21, 2020 02:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.60.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Gold Charts & More to Watch
2020-04-28 11:35:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-27 15:00:00
Can Oil Prices Go Negative Again? - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-28 09:30:00
Gold Prices Retreat As Hopes For Virus-Lockdown Rollbacks Endure
2020-04-28 06:00:00
Dow Jones & S&P 500 Have Room to Rally, but Risk/Reward Going South
2020-04-28 11:00:00
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-25 08:00:00
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Gold Charts & More to Watch
2020-04-28 11:35:00
Gold Price Slides on Renewed Risk Appetite, Unable to Break Trend Resistance
2020-04-28 08:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Caught Between Oil Woes and Lockdown Hopes
2020-04-28 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
USD/JPY – Working on Breakout from Descending Wedge Pattern
2020-04-28 10:26:00
Japanese Yen Up, Nikkei 225 Down After BOJ Expands Policy Support
2020-04-27 04:00:00
2020-04-28 11:23:00
Research, Research Team
NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 6.44% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

NZD/USD

BEARISH

51.66%

48.34%

16.60% Daily

32.88% Weekly

-1.08% Daily

-6.44% Weekly

7.33% Daily

10.44% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 51.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 21 when NZD/USD traded near 0.60, price has moved 1.85% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.60% higher than yesterday and 32.88% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.08% lower than yesterday and 6.44% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 21, 2020 02:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.60. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

