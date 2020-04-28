AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 20, 2020 11:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 68.32.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-27 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Can Oil Prices Go Negative Again? - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-28 09:30:00
Gold Prices Retreat As Hopes For Virus-Lockdown Rollbacks Endure
2020-04-28 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-25 08:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Slides on Renewed Risk Appetite, Unable to Break Trend Resistance
2020-04-28 08:30:00
Gold Prices Retreat As Hopes For Virus-Lockdown Rollbacks Endure
2020-04-28 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Caught Between Oil Woes and Lockdown Hopes
2020-04-28 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Up, Nikkei 225 Down After BOJ Expands Policy Support
2020-04-27 04:00:00
Will Japanese Yen End Deadlock Against USD as Month-End Looms?
2020-04-27 01:27:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • FTSE 100 - +1.3% At 5,934 - testing a six-week high...#ftse #trading #stocks @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/4iVSwGZjIi
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 2.26% France 40: 1.90% FTSE 100: 1.89% Wall Street: 1.37% US 500: 1.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Gm4Da3CWsa
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Analyst @MartinSEssex will discuss the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr
  • $EURUSD ya ha rechazado dos veces un empuje por encima de 1.0885, atentos si consigue superarlo, posible empuje por encima de 1.09 #EURUSD https://t.co/6CGTxo8xDK
  • Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Retests Key Support Level, What’s Next? More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2020/04/28/Canadian-Dollar-ForecastUSDCAD-Price-Retests-Key-Support-Level-Whats-Next-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/EK3j2TQWEw
  • OPEC oil supply in April is surging by over 2mbpd to the highest since December 2018, according to Tanker Tracker Petro-logistics
  • Broad based USD selling. - USD/JPY snaps below 107.00 after multiple tests - USD/CAD back below 1.40 - EUR/USD testing last weeks high at 1.0880
  • LIVE NOW! Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX will keep you updated with the latest movements and trends during the London session for the FX and CFDs Market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/243785867?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr
  • The $USD stabilized versus the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit as central banks spent foreign exchange reserves amid the virus. Why is this important? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/Bhxwc23lJm https://t.co/ioY05PHNaL
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/X1b1PR2kky
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 20, 2020 11:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 68.32.

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 20, 2020 11:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 68.32.

2020-04-28 09:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 12.22% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/JPY

BEARISH

50.62%

49.38%

10.96% Daily

20.90% Weekly

-5.58% Daily

-12.22% Weekly

2.13% Daily

1.91% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.62% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 20 when AUD/JPY traded near 68.32, price has moved 1.49% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.96% higher than yesterday and 20.90% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.58% lower than yesterday and 12.22% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 20, 2020 11:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 68.32. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Apr 15, 2020 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Apr 15, 2020 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97.
2020-04-27 10:23:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Apr 02, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 9,617.30.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Apr 02, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 9,617.30.
2020-04-24 08:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Mar 31, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.41.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Mar 31, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.41.
2020-04-17 11:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Feb 21 when GBP/JPY traded near 144.53.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Feb 21 when GBP/JPY traded near 144.53.
2020-04-16 02:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.