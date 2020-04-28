AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 20, 2020 11:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 68.32.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 12.22% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.62%
49.38%
10.96% Daily
20.90% Weekly
-5.58% Daily
-12.22% Weekly
2.13% Daily
1.91% Weekly
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.62% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 20 when AUD/JPY traded near 68.32, price has moved 1.49% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.96% higher than yesterday and 20.90% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.58% lower than yesterday and 12.22% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 20, 2020 11:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 68.32. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
