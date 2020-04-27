We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Apr 15, 2020 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97.

2020-04-27 10:23:00
Research, Research Team
USD/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 18.31% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CHF

BULLISH

49.19%

50.81%

2.52% Daily

-10.62% Weekly

18.87% Daily

18.31% Weekly

10.22% Daily

2.06% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.19% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 15 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97, price has moved 0.73% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 2.52% higher than yesterday and 10.62% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.87% higher than yesterday and 18.31% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Apr 15, 2020 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.

