Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Apr 02, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 9,617.30.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 12.14% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 30 BEARISH 50.12% 49.88% 17.47% Daily 31.40% Weekly -12.35% Daily -12.14% Weekly 0.43% Daily 5.36% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 50.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 02 when Germany 30 traded near 9,617.30, price has moved 7.24% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.47% higher than yesterday and 31.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.35% lower than yesterday and 12.14% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Apr 02, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 9,617.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.