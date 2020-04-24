We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro May Fall on German IFO Data After Dismal PMI Cascade
2020-04-24 07:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-24 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Covid-19 Demand Hit. Production Cuts Eyed
2020-04-24 06:21:00
EUR/CHF Testing Most Important Level in Currency Markets - US Market Open
2020-04-23 12:49:00
Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-23 21:15:00
Dow, S&P 500 Bears Re-Emerge: Is Another Major Sell-Off On the Way?
2020-04-21 19:34:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Covid-19 Demand Hit. Production Cuts Eyed
2020-04-24 06:21:00
Gold Prices May Stay High as 2008 Crisis Cure Bedevils Covid-19 Policy
2020-04-24 02:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slides Against a Powerful US Dollar
2020-04-24 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Near-Term Outlook Worsens
2020-04-23 08:15:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Keep Pressure on Key USD/JPY Support
2020-04-23 02:05:00
US Dollar May Rise With Yen, Wall Street Follows Crude Oil Drop
2020-04-21 23:00:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Apr 02, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 9,617.30.

2020-04-24 08:23:00
Research, Research Team
Germany 30 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 12.14% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BEARISH

50.12%

49.88%

17.47% Daily

31.40% Weekly

-12.35% Daily

-12.14% Weekly

0.43% Daily

5.36% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 50.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 02 when Germany 30 traded near 9,617.30, price has moved 7.24% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.47% higher than yesterday and 31.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.35% lower than yesterday and 12.14% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Apr 02, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 9,617.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.