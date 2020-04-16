We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
  • The $JPY has risen for a week against the US Dollar but a region which has been swiftly traded out of to the upside nears for USD/JPY. Get your USD/JPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/ZKPAkriqYI https://t.co/hH0EZolhrH
  • A reminder: the 1Q Chinese GDP reading is due tomorrow. The market will likely adjust their interpretations of the official figures down. The IMF's forecast for China 2020 is a mere 1.2%
  • (Technical Special) The US #Dollar is attempting to push higher versus #ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian #Ringgit and Philippine Peso after technical breaks. What’s in store ahead? #USD $USDSGD $USDMYR $USDPHP $USDIDR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/04/16/US-Dollar-May-Rise-Eyeing-Breakouts-in-USDSGD-USDMYR-USDPHP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/APPxXO2QsC
  • #NOK, #AUD and #NZD are expected to be the most-active #G10 FX against #USD with one-week implied volatility at 18.80, 16.45 and 15.07 respectively [delayed] -BBG
  • The $USD fell against the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso. All eyes are on earnings season, China GDP and the Bank of Indonesia ahead. Get your #ASEAN currencies update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/AheCQbfbst https://t.co/sPzwKIlHiS
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.48% Gold: -0.05% Silver: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LJ39RbI1qc
  • GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Feb 21 when GBP/JPY traded near 144.53. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hSEBnjS1dk
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.26% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.28% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.49% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/RGvRczaHJQ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.19%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.27%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/exNEyXPpCq
  • Australian inflation expectations are showing signs of a recovery, but it is hard to have an optimistic outlook for commodity-linked currencies in the current environment. #coronavirus https://t.co/FrsdiRTq7k
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Feb 21 when GBP/JPY traded near 144.53.

2020-04-16 02:23:00
Research, Research Team
GBP/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 59.26% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/JPY

BULLISH

36.06%

63.94%

-20.49% Daily

-27.34% Weekly

30.30% Daily

59.26% Weekly

5.91% Daily

11.39% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 36.06% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.77 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Feb 21 when GBP/JPY traded near 144.53. The number of traders net-long is 20.49% lower than yesterday and 27.34% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.30% higher than yesterday and 59.26% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

2020-04-15 17:23:00
2020-04-15 17:23:00
2020-04-15 14:23:00
2020-04-15 09:23:00
