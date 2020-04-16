GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Feb 21 when GBP/JPY traded near 144.53.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 59.26% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
36.06%
63.94%
-20.49% Daily
-27.34% Weekly
30.30% Daily
59.26% Weekly
5.91% Daily
11.39% Weekly
GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 36.06% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.77 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Feb 21 when GBP/JPY traded near 144.53. The number of traders net-long is 20.49% lower than yesterday and 27.34% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.30% higher than yesterday and 59.26% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.