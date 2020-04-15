USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Apr 07, 2020 05:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.97.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 42.52% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CHF BEARISH 52.39% 47.61% 0.84% Daily 2.12% Weekly -42.67% Daily -42.52% Weekly -25.93% Daily -25.45% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 52.39% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.10 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 07 when USD/CHF traded near 0.97, price has moved 0.24% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.84% higher than yesterday and 2.12% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 42.67% lower than yesterday and 42.52% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Apr 07, 2020 05:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.97. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.