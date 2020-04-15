We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 07, 2020 02:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.60.

2020-04-15 09:23:00
Research, Research Team
NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 20.63% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

NZD/USD

BULLISH

46.60%

53.40%

-30.42% Daily

-19.43% Weekly

43.40% Daily

20.63% Weekly

-4.04% Daily

-2.06% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 46.60% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.15 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 07 when NZD/USD traded near 0.60, price has moved 0.69% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 30.42% lower than yesterday and 19.43% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 43.40% higher than yesterday and 20.63% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 07, 2020 02:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.60. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

