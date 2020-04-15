We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Apr 06, 2020 10:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 4,380.00.

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Apr 06, 2020 10:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 4,380.00.

2020-04-15 17:23:00
Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 15.40% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

France 40

BEARISH

51.12%

48.88%

42.12% Daily

25.12% Weekly

-23.31% Daily

-15.40% Weekly

0.29% Daily

1.39% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 51.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 06 when France 40 traded near 4,380.00, price has moved 0.09% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 42.12% higher than yesterday and 25.12% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.31% lower than yesterday and 15.40% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Apr 06, 2020 10:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 4,380.00. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

