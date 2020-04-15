EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 03, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.98% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
48.60%
51.40%
-19.56% Daily
-27.93% Weekly
8.06% Daily
13.98% Weekly
-7.40% Daily
-11.14% Weekly
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.60% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 03 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08, price has moved 1.07% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.56% lower than yesterday and 27.93% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.06% higher than yesterday and 13.98% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 03, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
