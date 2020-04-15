AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since Apr 12 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 23.85% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
39.43%
60.57%
-26.01% Daily
-13.36% Weekly
13.02% Daily
23.85% Weekly
-6.44% Daily
5.91% Weekly
AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 39.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.54 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/USD since Apr 12 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72. The number of traders net-long is 26.01% lower than yesterday and 13.36% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.02% higher than yesterday and 23.85% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
