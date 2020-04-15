AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 05, 2020 23:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 65.12.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 39.30% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/JPY BULLISH 46.77% 53.23% -13.38% Daily -11.51% Weekly 37.25% Daily 39.30% Weekly 7.79% Daily 9.81% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 46.77% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.14 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 05 when AUD/JPY traded near 65.12, price has moved 4.36% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.38% lower than yesterday and 11.51% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 37.25% higher than yesterday and 39.30% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 05, 2020 23:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 65.12. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.