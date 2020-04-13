EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Apr 03, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 117.12.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Unpleasant Week Ahead as Stimulus Arrives
2020-04-13 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise On OPEC Plus Production Cuts, $30 Still Caps
2020-04-13 05:05:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
2020-04-13 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
2020-04-13 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
2020-04-13 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Unpleasant Week Ahead as Stimulus Arrives
2020-04-13 12:00:00
AUD and NZD Down, JPY Up as Markets Eye Coronavirus Earnings Hit
2020-04-13 02:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.09% Germany 30: 0.04% US 500: -1.94% Wall Street: -2.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MekDAiTKtm
  • Amid a sharp rebound in risk appetite, the world reserve currency, the $USD (via the DXY Index), fell across the board last week, settling just off of its weekly low.Get your US Dollar market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/CB0vOnUnOq https://t.co/18S3VcF9RQ
  • Fed's Clarida: - Fed has tools to avoid deflation
  • Technical Trade Levels: $DXY, #Gold, $GBPUSD, $USDCAD & $AUDUSD - (Webinar Archive) -https://t.co/tJrerhgfO4
  • RT @NYFedResearch: Among respondents who were employed four months ago, transitions into unemployment picked up, as did transitions out of…
  • #BITCOIN -3.49% #BITCOINCASH -6.91% #ETHEREUM -4.38% #RIPPLE -5.14% #LITECOIN -6.26%
  • German Bund Yields Update: 2-Year: -0.698% 3-Year: -0.673% 5-Year: -0.584% 7-Year: -0.524% 10-Year: -0.355% 30-Year: 0.053%
  • Hey traders! Get your market opening update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist, @JohnKicklighter. Tune in below👇 to find out what is driving the markets! https://t.co/epqc5wHxpM
  • Mexico was reportedly the hold out for the OPEC+ deal and managed a 300k reduction in the demanded cuts from its peers, but still didn't help the Peso. $USDMXN is up. Overlaid here is oil inverted and below 10-day correlation https://t.co/X0b7GQiFPK
  • - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Banks Governors to meet Tuesday - Mnuchin to join
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Apr 03, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 117.12.

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Apr 03, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 117.12.

2020-04-13 13:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 40.91% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BULLISH

46.04%

53.96%

5.05% Daily

-6.43% Weekly

47.62% Daily

40.91% Weekly

24.41% Daily

14.29% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 46.04% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.17 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 03 when EUR/JPY traded near 117.12, price has moved 0.56% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.05% higher than yesterday and 6.43% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 47.62% higher than yesterday and 40.91% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Apr 03, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 117.12. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Ripple IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Ripple since Mar 29 when Ripple traded near 0.16.
Ripple IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Ripple since Mar 29 when Ripple traded near 0.16.
2020-04-10 09:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Mar 27, 2020 when USD/CHF traded near 0.95.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Mar 27, 2020 when USD/CHF traded near 0.95.
2020-04-07 06:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Feb 28, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Feb 28, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
2020-04-03 11:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 25, 2020 17:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 120.68.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 25, 2020 17:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 120.68.
2020-04-01 17:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.