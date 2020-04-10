Ripple IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Ripple since Mar 29 when Ripple traded near 0.16. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Ripple strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/TnhXuofL8C

#Bitcoin prices may see a pickup in volatility ahead of the 2020 halving as the #coronavirus pandemic threatens to disrupt cross-continental $BTC mining operations. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/BoH24MVf4P https://t.co/c7YqD7VXqc

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 94.72%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 78.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OukR4dIlJc

Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.18% Silver: 0.00% Gold: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xivz7ptPMn

Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.25% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.18% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/aM45N7u2eL

Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.33% France 40: 1.21% Wall Street: 0.29% US 500: 0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/wVfG8eTkn4

The $USD suddenly seems scarce amid the #coronavirus outbreak. That threatens short-term financing underpinning global supply chains, despite the Fed’s epic efforts. Get your US Dollar market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/D2p2VlkpJi https://t.co/GgQN6zFGG0

My trading video for today: 'S&P 500 Closes Best Week in 45 Years Unperturbed by Data, Helped by Fed' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/04/10/SP-500-Closes-Best-Week-in-45-Years-Unperturbed-by-Data-Helped-by-Fed.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9