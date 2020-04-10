Ripple IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Ripple since Mar 29 when Ripple traded near 0.16.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
2020-04-10 09:23:00
Research, Research Team
Ripple Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 52.94% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Ripple

BULLISH

94.62%

5.38%

-0.22% Daily

-2.14% Weekly

15.56% Daily

52.94% Weekly

0.52% Daily

-0.21% Weekly

Ripple: Retail trader data shows 94.62% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 17.60 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Ripple since Mar 29 when Ripple traded near 0.16. The number of traders net-long is 0.22% lower than yesterday and 2.14% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.56% higher than yesterday and 52.94% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Ripple prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Ripple price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

