USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Mar 27, 2020 when USD/CHF traded near 0.95.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD May Fall on Covid-19 Eurozone Finance Minister Meeting
2020-04-07 06:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes 2020 Low Amid Mixed Views Surrounding OMT
2020-04-07 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Rallies 7.7 Percent, Oil Gaps Sharply Lower, Pound Drops on PM News
2020-04-07 02:45:00
Euro, Crude Oil May Suffer From OPEC & Eurozone Political Rifts
2020-04-07 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Rallies 7.7 Percent, Oil Gaps Sharply Lower, Pound Drops on PM News
2020-04-07 02:45:00
US Dollar Rises, Wall Street Falls. Oil Prices Surges, CAD Gains: Week Ahead
2020-04-06 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Ascends as Stimulus Continues, March High Now in Focus
2020-04-06 17:15:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-04-06 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Rallies 7.7 Percent, Oil Gaps Sharply Lower, Pound Drops on PM News
2020-04-07 02:45:00
British Pound Drops Abruptly After News Prime Minister Moved to Intensive Care
2020-04-06 19:57:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Sink as Dow Jones Soars on Virus Easing Bets
2020-04-06 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-04-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • AUD Australian March Foreign Reserves: Actual: 90.6b Previous: 83.6b
  Bitcoin prices may see a pickup in volatility ahead of the 2020 halving as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to disrupt cross-continental BTC mining operations.
  USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Mar 27, 2020 when USD/CHF traded near 0.95.
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Industrial Production n.s.a. and w.d.a. (YoY) (FEB), Actual: -1.2% Expected: -3.0% Previous: -1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-07
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Industrial Production n.s.a. and w.d.a. (YoY) (FEB) due at 06:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -3.0% Previous: -1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-07
  The Australian Dollar rallied after today's RBA rate hold.
  Have you joined DailyFX facebook group yet?
  If you have missed today's LIVE coverage of the RBA where I discussed the AUDUSD and ASX200 outlook, check out the recording on YouTube.
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Coincident Index (FEB P), Actual: 0.6 Expected: 95.8 Previous: 95.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-07
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Leading Index CI (FEB P), Actual: 1.6 Expected: 92.0 Previous: 90.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-07
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Mar 27, 2020 when USD/CHF traded near 0.95.

2020-04-07 06:23:00
Research, Research Team
USD/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 31.79% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CHF

BULLISH

49.21%

50.79%

-7.78% Daily

-7.43% Weekly

25.98% Daily

31.79% Weekly

6.75% Daily

9.05% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.21% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 27 when USD/CHF traded near 0.95, price has moved 2.53% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.78% lower than yesterday and 7.43% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.98% higher than yesterday and 31.79% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Mar 27, 2020 when USD/CHF traded near 0.95. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.

USD/CHF
Bullish
